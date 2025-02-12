Rams Cooper Kupp Linked to Kansas City Chiefs
The future for Cooper Kupp seems that as much as it is in the hands of the Rams organization, the ball is in Kupp's court as well. While the Rams look for the best deal, Kupp has expressed that both sides are searching for a perfect fit while they look for trade partners.
One suggestion would have Kupp become a weapon for Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs look to re-supply their arsenal after a poor showing at Super Bowl LIX.
"The wide receiver room is a position group that could go through an overhaul this offseason. While K.C. has Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice intact as young building blocks, fellow receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all slated to enter free agency. When you also factor in the potential of losing Travis Kelce to retirement, the Chiefs not only need pass catchers, but ones who have shown an ability to be a No. 1 option or at least close to it. Sure, Worthy has the potential to develop into the No. 1 option for Mahomes, but it's still to be determined. Meanwhile, Rice has flashed brilliance as a rookie but went down with a knee injury this season and has dealt with off-the-field issues, bringing up questions about his reliability over the long term." Writes CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan.
"With all that in mind, it's worth wondering if the Chiefs will revisit a possible trade for Cooper Kuppthis offseason. Kansas City reportedly had discussions with the Rams for Kupp leading up to the deadline, but no deal came to fruition. The main speed bump here is Kupp's $29.7 million cap charge in 2025. That'll need to be readjusted upon arrival, but the Rams are reportedly willing to eat some of the money on his contract, which could make it more palatable for Kansas City. If they can make the money aspect work, Kupp would be a fascinating addition."
The Chiefs could free up a ton of cap space if Travis Kelce retires, and they have four picks within the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, so both sides could benefit from the move. It just depends if the Rams would be willing to lose a franchise cornerstone to the team they would likely face should they go to the Super Bowl.
