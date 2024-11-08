Are the Rams the Best Team in the NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams got off to a rocky start this season. The Rams started the season 1-4 after injuries to some of their best players negatively impacted their performance over the first five games. It looked like it would be a long season for the Rams, and not in a good way.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently ranked the teams in the NFC West, and ranked the Rams as the second-best team in the division. Danani ranked the Rams only behind the Arizona Cardinals, consistent with the current NFC West rankings.
The ranking is fair, considering the Cardinals beat an injured Rams team earlier this season.
The Rams are 4-4, but they've spent the majority of the season shorthanded,” Dajani said.
“L.A. returned Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua a couple weeks ago, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. When Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, [Cooper] Kupp and [Puka] Nacua all play together, the Rams are 8-3.”
Dajani believes Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is underrated, and the Rams’ defense has performed well with numerous young players on the roster. He expects the Rams may have the Defensive Rookie of the Year on their team.
“Stafford is still one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the world, and this young defense has been showing out,” Dajani said.
“Jared Verse is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner have been fantastic as well. This team has all they need to make a run, but staying healthy is paramount. “
The Rams have won three games in a row and have a legitimate shot to win their fourth consecutive game when they face the Miami Dolphins on Monday night football. It is a game they must win if they hope to have a chance to win the NFC West.
Beating the 2-6 Dolphins at home is what a playoff team would do. It is not unreasonable to expect the Rams to do so, if they have serious playoff aspirations. Three of the Rams' next four games are against teams they'll likely be favored to beat.
The Rams must take advantage of the opportunity at hand.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HEREEnsure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.