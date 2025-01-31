Biggest Issue for the Los Angeles Rams Comes on the Offensive side
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
Now the Rams face some tough decisions this offseason. As much as they want to keep the Rams core together, last season could have been the last we had seen of all the Super Bowl team from 2022 intact.
There is a way around it and bringing all the players back for at least one more season but that will have to come with the players and the front office being on the same page with contracts talks set to begin.
Even with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford expected to return next season, it is not a guarantee that it will be in a Rams uniform. That will be the biggest lost this offseason if somehow the Rams and Stafford cannot get a deal done to bring him back next season.
It is going to be interesting how all this plays out, but the Rams' biggest issue is from the offensive side this offseason with a lot of unknowns heading into next year.
"The big issues were [Matthew] Stafford, [Cooper] Kupp, Puka [Nacua], and Kyren Williams. On the defensive side of the ball, no one is jumping out," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. "Kobie Turner is a year away, Jared Verse is two years away. Braden Fiske is two years away. I gotta look at Byron Young's situation a little more carefully. But It is important because you do not just do salary cap planning for this year, you gotta think about next year and the year after that. Five years out. Maybe longer."
"Every dollar you can save now is one more dollar you have available when it is time to pay Jared Verse who is on track to get a pretty big contract ... Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, their contracts will they do them now or later, you gotta have the money set a side. That is why when you have an opportunity to reduce the total burden for a Cooper Kupp ... They are going to deal with the cap dollars."
