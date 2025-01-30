How Will the Los Angeles Rams Look in the NFC West Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
Over the last few seasons, the Rams have found success in the NFC West. The Rams won the division last season and will look to do the same next season. The Rams will be favorites if they have the core pieces back.
The Rams have handled business against all of the teams in the NFC West. Going into next year, the rest of the division is going to want to dethrone the Rams.
"The last two years the Rams are 4-1 in the NFC West before having the privilege of resting your starters in Week 18," said Rams play-by-play announcer J.B. Long on Between the Horns. "Seahawks are going to have a new offensive coordinator, they hired Klint Kubiak, they are sticking with Geno [Smith] until told otherwise. Arizona is Arizona and the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator, they get Robert Saleh back. They are set to pay [Brock] Purdy. It has some last dance type of feel for some of their aging offensive stars."
"But if you have [Matthew] Stafford back at the switch, I think you are either the 25 favorite or the 1B in the NFC West."
"I think we are the favorites. I do not think we are the 1B," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew. "You are the one because of the way your defense is right now and how young they are. To be honest, if you really look at the NFC West and how it is structured, the team that is always dominated was the Niners because they were so physical. The defense will beat you up. Well, that is the Rams now. The Rams are the more physical team. They have shown that this year. So, Stafford comes back I think you are the favorite right away."
