Biggest Overreactions From Rams Preseason Finale Loss to Texans
The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Houston Texans 17-15 in Saturday's preseason finale. Here are some insights following the last matchup of the preseason.
After Saturday's performance, Zach Evans and Boston Scott secured a spot on the Rams final roster: Overreaction.
The running back duo had a similar amount of reps in Saturday's matchup. Evans scored two touchdowns for Los Angeles and posted 14 carries for 45 yards. Scott recorded 11 carries for 34 yards.
"It felt great, man, today I felt like the whole offense had an attacking mindset," Evans said of his two scores, via the team's transcript. "Including the o-line. I want to give a huge shout out to them boys, just keeping them boys up front pushing."
Although Evans had a stellar performance against the Texans, the running back will likely be placed on the team's practice squad. The same goes for Scott.
Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers are likely the set trio of tailbacks the Rams will have on the final roster.
The Rams could keep up to seven wide receivers on the roster: Not an overreaction.
Record-breaking receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are the undisputed starters but the Rams have a deep group of wideouts to back them up. The depth includes Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and Xavier Smith.
Additionally, the new kickoff format allows two receivers to serve as potential runners. Along with getting reps with both the first and second-team offense, Johnson and Smith have played together as a kickoff duo.
Smith still has the potential to be cut since he played deep into the preseason finale, but he has shown great potential.
Whittington could also be used as a running back in certain scenarios. The talent and versatility of the crowded position room signals the Rams keeping a whopping total of seven wideouts.
The Rams should release Stetson Bennett after his two-game stint as No.2 quarterback: Not an overreaction.
Despite being named the No.2 quarterback for the first two games of the regular season, Bennett isn't a feasible long-term option for the Rams. His performance in the preseason mainly centered around the five interceptions he threw.
Stetson didn't participate in the Rams' preseason finale against the Texans, likely because the Rams didn't want to risk an injury since he will be Matthew Stafford's backup.
Once Jimmy Garoppolo returns, the Rams should release Bennett and find a long-term option for a third-string quarterback.