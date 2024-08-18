Biggest Takeaways From Rams Second Consecutive Preseason Victory
The Los Angeles Rams defeated cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Chargers 13-9 on Saturday. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Rams' second consecutive preseason win:
Stetson Bennett still has work to do.
Although the Rams earned another victory with Bennett as the starting quarterback, his performance was tainted by another interception.
Bennett tried to connect with Xavier Smith on 4th and goal at the Chargers 1-yard line, but the pass was intercepted. The former Georgia product completed 17 for 31 passes with one touchdown and a pick.
Turnovers are costly in the regular season, and if Bennett ever had to step in for Matthew Stafford, he would need to do his very best to not throw a pick. It appears as though the picks are preventing Bennett from securing the No.2 spot at quarterback.
Jimmy Garoppolo's position at backup quarterback seems pretty set in stone. Bennett isn't a long-term option at backup.
Xavier Smith will likely have a role in the offense and special teams unit.
Smith played several minutes in Saturday's preseason game. The wideout made an outstanding 22-yard catch along the left sideline. Smith also recorded a 16-yard punt return to place the Rams on the Chargers 39.
Additionally, Smith drew a pass interference on a third down that led to a first down to keep the drive going. Smith's big play led to a score.
He is slated to be one of the backups to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams' top two receivers. Smith has had a solid performance throughout training camp and has shown promise at both receivers as well as at kick return.
Aubrey Pleasant got a rare opportunity of head coach reps.
While Sean McVay was in the coaching booth for the majority of the game, Pleasant was the head coach for the Rams on Saturday.
Although the victory wasn't significant in terms of the team, the game was a showcase of Pleasant's abilities at the helm of an NFL team.
“I wanted to match the importance (that) it was for them,” Pleasant told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. “These guys work so hard to capitalize (on) their opportunities when they get that moment.”
Most members of a coaching staff only get the opportunity to coach a live NFL game if they are the interim head coach of a team. Pleasant not only got to be the head coach of the Rams on Saturday, but he also spent the entire week preparing as the head coach.
“It was a great experience — you can’t underestimate what it means to be a head coach,” Pleasant said. “To talk to the refs, to understand the rules, to walk up and down the sideline, when to use your challenge flag, which plays are reviewable, which are not … those are some of the things I’ve tried to prep myself for (over) the last week or so, and I think it really helped me very much for today.”