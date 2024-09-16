Bill Belichick Takes Shot at Rams Following Blowout Loss to Cardinals
On the Pat McAfee Show, Bill Belichick criticized the Los Angeles Rams' performance in 41-10 blowout loss Sunday.
Belichick was most reproving of the Rams' approach in defending Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
"I wouldn't rush him like they rushed him yesterday," Belichick said. "You've got to treat him like a running back, really. You can't run past the quarterback, that's the biggest mistake."
"You've got to rush with good outside and leverage," Belichick added. "The guys inside can't let him step up in the pocket. Once he runs side ways, I think that's a lot better than him going straight ahead."
Murray looked phenomenal against Los Angeles. He was able to make off-schedule plays, escape the pocket, and capitalize on the Rams' missed opportunities.
Cardinals are a triple-threat offense since the team has the ability to pass, rush, and scramble. The Rams failed to neutralize all three aspects of the Arizona offense.
The defense couldn't figure out how to slow down the Cardinals' offense.
The Arizona defense also sacked Matthew Stafford five times. The Rams offensive line was missing two starters this week and it was evident.
The Rams were already behind by 21 points before the offense got its first down. Los Angeles amassed just 245 total yards. The Cardinals dominated time of possession with a total of 36:54.
The Rams are currently 0-2. It marked the first time Rams head coach Sean McVay started the season 0-2 as a head coach. It was also the first time the Rams lost in Arizona since 2014.
McVay called the blowout loss a 'humbling' experience.
"This was one of those days that was really humbling, and, you know, fortunately, we haven't felt many of these things, but tough times don't last, tough people do," McVay said via the team transcript. "There's a lot of things that have gone not necessarily according to plan through the first couple weeks, but today was not something that I anticipated."
The Rams played hero-ball last week against the Detroit Lions, but the magic ran out.
As of now, it doesn't look like the Rams will make the playoffs. Los Angeles was decimated by injuries before Week 1 even began.
The top competitors of the NFC West are now the Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams take on the 49ers next, and it wouldn't be a stretch to think the team will go 3-0 after Week 3.
