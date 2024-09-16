Rams Given F Letter Grade For Horrific Performance vs Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams entered Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, having not lost in Arizona since 2014. The Rams have dominated the Cardinals, especially in Arizona, for the last decade but came to a screeching halt on Sunday when the Rams absolutely got tormented by their division rivals, 41-10.
The Rams didn't look good in any of the three phases of the game, and that was evident from the start of the game until the end. Los Angeles looked like it did not want to be there, and the Cardinals couldn't be stopped.
The Rams are now 0-2 and are in danger of falling 0-3 to their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, who have owned them for the last half-decade. Things don't look great for the Rams, especially considering the injuries to their key players. Because of this, CBS Sports John Breech graded the Rams with a letter grade of an 'F.'
"We're only two weeks into the season and the Rams have already been decimated by injuries," wrote Breech. "Los Angeles was down two starters on the offensive line this week and it definitely showed. The line was completely overpowered by a Cardinals defense that sacked Matthew Stafford five times. Even if the line was healthy, though, the Rams might have still lost because their defense had no answers for Arizona's offense. The Rams were down 21-0 before they even got their first first down. The Rams were a playoff hopeful heading into the 2024 season, but things already feel like they're falling apart for this team."
The Rams' performance was horrendous. They recorded only 245 total yards and one turnover, 14 first downs, and were dominated in time of possession at 23:06. The Cardinals had a time of possession of 36:54.
Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray did whatever he wanted to the Rams defense. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were thrown to rookie wide receiver Marivn Harrison Jr., who was the leader in receiving yards with 130 yards and four receptions.
There was no silver lining in the Rams' loss. They were terrible from start to finish, and they deserved the letter 'F' grade that Breech gave them.
The Rams will now turn the page to Week 3 and try to get the upset win over the 49ers in their home opener.
More Rams: Rams' Cooper Kupp Seen in Walking Boot After Sustaining Injury Vs. Cardinals