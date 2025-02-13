Bold Prediction Shows Super Bowl Team Trading For Rams' Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2025 offseason with high hopes following their deep playoff run led by a young core on both sides of the ball. However, the most interesting storyline from this season was wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s lack of usage, especially late in the season. Kupp’s five catches for 61 yards in the Rams divisional round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were the most since Week 13.
Kupp also missed over a month of action due to an injury and finished the year with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. While he has been a top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams informed the former Triple Crown winner that he would be traded this offseason, putting the 31-year old on the trade block as one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL.
One team that could be in the running for Kupp are the Eagles. Sports Illustrated senior writer Conner Orr made an interesting bold prediction for the world champs, boldly predicted they would acquire Kupp that would bolster an already stacked Philadelphia roster.
“The Eagles will trade for Cooper Kupp,” Orr predicts. “After watching this team throughout the postseason, I was taken by how beautiful their offense was with the contribution of so many receivers willing to put their body on the line as blockers.”
Orr called Kupp a “net positive” for any team’s run game and a value part in both phases of a team’s offense.
“Kupp is one of those wideouts and is a net positive for any team’s running game,” Orr said. “With precious little time remaining on the Saquon Barkley contract (and prime), the Eagles not only have to fortify Barkley’s offensive line but also the players around the offensive line who can contribute.”
The Rams and Eagles are two of the best teams when it comes to run blocking but both are different when it comes to their blocking schemes. However, the roles are similar for the wide receivers as blockers on the pertimer, especially with the two teams having quality and elite running backs such as Kyren Williams and Saquon Barkley.
Kupp would be a great addition for any team in need of a good blocker and still-formidable route running skills. The Eagles landing him would be unfair with the amount of weapons they already have but it would also allow Kupp to be a valuable member of the defending champions.
