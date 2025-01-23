BREAKING: Bears Request Interview With Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant
The Rams may be seeing Dejavu as their associate head coach Aubrey Pleasant has been requested to interview for the vacant Chicago Bears defensive coordinator job.
After hiring Ben Johnson, Chicago could not poach another coach from Detroit as the Lions former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets to be their head coach and is expected to bring members of the Lions defensive coaching staff with him.
Pleasant was promoted to the assistant head coach position after former Rams AHC Jimmy Lake left Los Angeles to join Raheem Morris' staff as Falcons DC following the 2023 season. Pleasant and Johnson were both on Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit from 2020-2021 before Pleasant rejoined the Rams as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.
It seems like the best way to get a promotion in the NFL is to be Sean McVay's assistant head coach. Before Pleasant and Lake, Thomas Brown left the position to be Carolina's offensive coordinator. Before Brown, Joe Barry, McVay's first associate head coach, left the position to be the DC for the Green Bay Packers.
The truth is Johnson will most likely hire Pleasant. Johnson has a history with him, he's seen how Pleasant's work as propelled the coaching profiles of Glenn and Rams DC Chris Shula and it gives Johnson insight into how nearly half of the offenses in the NFC work. Pleasant understands the working of the McVay and Shanahan systems. That system is tied to the Rams, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers and Falcons. That's a huge advantage.
If McVay and company wait to find a replacement for Pleasant, they may run out of time. There are many in-house candidates as well as suitable options around the country for the position.
If McVay stays in-house, expect Giff Smith and Ron Gould to be front runners for the position. Eric Yarber may have a shot as well.
If McVay goes outside, might I suggest Pep Hamilton. He's a coach that has a great tract record, he's experienced and if the Rams bring in a quarterback to groom under Matthew Stafford, Hamilton has a proven record as a QB developer.
