Where the Rams Are Heading Into Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams' last game of 2025 will be a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on primetime. It was a game where they had multiple turnovers, and their defense let up over 200 yards of offense on the ground.

Matthew Stafford's performance may have cost him his first MVP award in his career, as you can point to his three interceptions as the reason they lost. Their final opponent this regular season is a divisional opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams are on a two-game losing streak, and that's not how you want to enter the postseason. For the third week in a row, this is a must-win game for the Rams.

Week 18 Power Rankings

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings for the final time this season. Despite their puzzling loss to the Falcons, the Rams continue their dominance atop the list.

"The Rams entered Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup with little at stake, having already been eliminated from contention for the NFC West title. In their 27-24 loss to the Falcons, Los Angeles often looked like a team that had taken its foot off the gas", said Valentine.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I believe the Rams got punched in the mouth early and didn't have enough to roar back to a victory. To give them credit, they were down 21-0 at halftime and still were given multiple chances to win the game at the end.

"Quarterback Matthew Stafford has earned a position-best 93.2 PFF grade this season, but he was pressured on 34.1% of his dropbacks and threw three interceptions from a clean pocket. Despite the Week 17 result, the Rams will still enter the postseason as one of the Super Bowl favorites".

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams were without Davante Adams for their game against the Falcons as well, and he would've given them another threat in the passing game. The Falcons were keeping Puka Nacua relatively in check, as there were no other pass catchers that demanded that much attention. The Rams had a depleted offensive line, so the Falcons knew what they wanted to do, and the Rams didn't have many to punish them for sending so much pressure Stafford's way.

Terrance Ferguson had a good game by his standards, but it's clear they need Adams come playoff time. It's baffling to me how the Rams have looked like the most complete team all season-long, and they will still need to win three consecutive road games for their shot at a Super Bowl victory.

