Could Kevin O'Connell Be Interested in Jimmy Garoppolo?
Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold may be a hot enough property come this offseason, that the Vikings may not be interested in his services anymore. The first-round quarterback reignited his career after a phenomenal season in Minneapolis that may win him Comeback Player of the Year after leading his team to a playoff birth and 14-3 record.
Due to his success, the impeding free agent may be worth a lot more than the ten million dollar price tag he commanded this past offseason and with J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings 2024 first-round selection on the roster, there really is no reason to bring Darnold back.
There's a clear theme with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell that may impact the Rams' ability to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup in 2025. With Darnold likely gone, O'Connell may want to bring in another quarterback in case McCarthy isn't ready to start the season. McCarthy tore the meniscus in his right knee during the preseason.
It seems O'Connell seems to like Shanahan-trained QBs, having employed three different passers who were once coached by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Sam Darnold was the most recent example, having spent 2023 as Brock Purdy’s backup in San Francisco. In 2022, O’Connell signed Nick Mullens to be his backup and while Kirk Cousins was already the starter in Minnesota, O’Connell chose him to be his QB1 until the wagons fell off.
Cousins was drafted by Mike Shanahan in Washington where Kyle was his offensive coordinator. Sean McVay would be an assistant under the elder Shanahan before becoming Cousins’ OC under Jay Gruden.
The Vikings could provide Garoppolo the money that he wants, an amount the Rams likely won't match with the potential of becoming their starting QB. He's Shanahan-trained, he looked fantastic in his only start against Seattle and Garoppolo is dirt cheap compared to Darnold who is likely to require either a long-term deal or a franchise tag to remain with the team.
With only Stetson Bennett remaining on the roster to be the Rams backup quarterback, do not be surprised to see Los Angeles hit the market for another veteran talent to add behind Matthew Stafford. Especially in a QB flooded market.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE