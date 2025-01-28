BREAKING: Buccaneers Complete Interview with Rams QB Coach Dave Ragone
Ever since losing Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be set on the type of coach they want for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles completed a virtual interview with Rams QB coach Dave Ragone, bringing the total of McVay assistants interviewed by the Buccaneers in the last ten days to three.
Ragone joins Nate Scheelhaase and Nick Caley as Rams coaches who have interviewed for the role, begging the question, who's next?
Ragone would make a lot of sense for the franchise as he has experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFC South, serving as Arthur Smith's offensive coordinator with Atlanta. Ragone also knows the Sean McVay offense, putting elements of it in his repertoire so QB Baker Mayfield will be familiar with some of the concepts Ragone may use in Tampa.
We'll get a better indication on who Bowles is seriously considering for the job over the next few days. Ragone was a part of introductory interviews done online so once we see who gets flown out to Florida, the picture will become clearer on which coaches Sean McVay may have to replace.
This will be Bowles' fourth OC in four years and his third hire since inheriting the head coaching job from Bruce Arians. Bowles' previous two hires, Dave Canales and Liam Coen, both went on to accept NFL head coaching jobs after one year as OC so whoever gets hired automatically becomes a head coaching candidate for 2026.
If it is another McVay assistant, not many general managers are going to ignore a resume that has McVay and Bowles on it.
Ragone was the second Rams assistant interviewed on Tuesday as Rams AHC Aubrey Pleasant completed an interview with Coen and Jacksonville regarding their open defensive coordinator job.
If Ragone does get the job, he will join Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Liam Coen, Zac Robinson, Thomas Brown, Greg Olson, Zac Taylor, Shane Waldron, Wes Phillips, and Jake Peetz as former McVay offensive assistants who went on to get a coordinator or head coaching job with another team.
Former McVay assistants Skip Peete and Kevin Carberry are on the Buccaneers staff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE