BREAKING: Rams' Aubrey Pleasant Interviews For Jaguars DC Job
The Liam Coen era in Jacksonville is officially underway. After having his opening press conference on Monday, Coen has begun conducting his search to fill out his staff, using his old connections with the Rams to interview current Los Angeles associate head coach Aubrey Pleasant for the Jaguars' vacant defensive coordinator position.
Pleasant has been a name rapidly rising in the NFL, having completed an interview for the Bears' then-vacant DC job under Ben Johnson. Johnson recently hired former Saints head coach Dennis Allen for the position.
Pleasant and Coen worked together in Los Angeles under McVay from 2018-2020, helping the team reach Super Bowl LIII.
If Pleasant is offered the job and takes it, he will be walking into an interesting situation in Jacksonville. Speaking to Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley about the Jacksonville defense, he told me "The Jaguars need to turn around their pass defense after an abysmal year in the secondary in 2024. Ryan Nielsen’s defense frequently had busted coverages and failed at defending both the deep ball and getting pressure on the quarterback. With talented pieces already in place in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, Tyson Campbell, Foye Oluokun, and Jarrian Jones, the Jaguars have the foundation to rebound quickly — they just need the right coach to lead them."
Pleasant played a huge role in helping Chris Shula turn a defense full of underrated, overlooked talent into one of the most explosive defense cores in the NFL so considering Jacksonville has a defensive line built to compete in a division that isn't all that competitive, such a reality could be a massive factor in Pleasant taking the job should it be offered.
Houston just fired their offensive coordinator, Anthony Richardson and the Colts have failed to put a successful product on the field, and let's not even begin to talk about Tennessee.
If Pleasant does get the job, he would be the fourth assistant head coach out of the four McVay has had in his eight years as Rams head coach to leave the team for a coordinator job somewhere else.
