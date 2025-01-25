BREAKING: Buccaneers Request to Interview Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase for OC Job
For the third time in four years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be conducting a search for their offensive coordinator position. Since taking over as head coach from Bruce Arians, Todd Bowles has won the NFC South for three straight years with Byron Leftwich, Dave Canales, and Liam Coen calling the offense.
Bowles fired Leftwich after the 2022 season which saw a decreased product from then QB Tom Brady, leading to his retirement. The Buccaneers replaced Brady with Baker Mayfield and after a successful 2023 where the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game, then OC Canales would be hired by the Carolina Panthers as their head coach.
To replace Canales, Bowles hired former Rams OC Liam Coen for the vacancy. Coen at that time was the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky. After a career year for Mayfield, Coen was recently hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their head coach.
As a result, the Buccaneers have requested an interview with Rams offensive assistant/ pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase. Scheelhaase joins Aubrey Pleasant and Nick Caley as Rams assistants being considered for other coordinator roles.
Scheelhaase was a collegiate quarterback at Illinois before embarking on a coaching career at his alma mater. He would then join Matt Campbell's staff at Iowa State, eventually becoming the Cyclones offensive coordinator before joining the Rams for the 2024 season.
As Sean McVay's coaching tree expands, Scheelhaase would continue a string of hires that have seen the NFL attempt to mimic the McVay offense across the league.
If Scheelhaase if offered the job, he would be inheriting a promising situation in Tampa Bay. The last two men to inherit the role are now NFL head coaches, the Buccaneers have a stranglehold over the division and they have some nice offensive pieces.
Mayfield threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and scored 44 total touchdowns. They have an extremely underrated running back room, headlined by rookie and top ten NFL rusher Bucky Irving. Irving had 1,122 yards on the ground. Mike Evans just completed his eleventh 1,000 yard season and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs is under contract for another five years.
It seems like a potential perfect fit for both parties. The detriment of success for the Rams.
