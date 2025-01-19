BREAKING: Dan Campbell has to Eat Words Again After Shock Loss to Commanders
The NFC Championship game scenario is set and if the Rams needed any more motivation, they got it after the Detroit Lions lost 45-31 to the Washington Commanders. The result means that if Los Angeles defeats Philadelphia, the Rams will once again be hosting the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium.
It has been three years since the Rams defeated the 49ers in the 2022 NFC title game and for the players, being the representative of a city in need, the Rams would love a chance to play in front of their home crowd again in what would be one of the most emotional games in franchise history. However that is the goal for Sunday as on Saturday night, Dan Campbell must once again accept defeat in a big time playoff game.
The Rams and the Lions have a brewing rivalry due to their last two matchups so the team felt offended after the Lions and Vikings regular-season finale ended with Campbell telling O'Connell that he would see them in two weeks. The statement implied Minnesota would defeat Los Angeles as the loser was already predetermined to be the fifth seed. Maybe it was a slip of the tongue, maybe Campbell said it with his chest but the message was loud, clear and wrong.
Perhaps unfair to jump on Campbell during the worst night of his professional career but it must be stated that his cockiness has come back to bite him on the behind. Two weeks removed from his comments, Campbell lost to a team ranked even lower than the Rams. So confident that he predicted the fifth seed would beat the fourth, the sixth seed beat the third seed Buccaneers and now the number one-seeded Lions.
I said it before and I believe it now. The Rams are the best stylistic matchup for Washington. We also said the team should want to play them before Daniels' first playoff game because he was inexperienced. Now Daniels has not only defeated two top teams, he has led a game-winning drive in the playoffs.
That's talk for another time. For Campbell, his underestimation of the competition in the NFC has led to a devastating loss for his franchise, a franchise expected to lose both coordinators and for the NFC North division. Once considered the strongest division in football, the NFC North is 0-3 this postseason.
