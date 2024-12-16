BREAKING: Future HoF'er, Rams Opponent Mahomes Detailed In Massive Story
The Los Angeles Rams have faced their share of elite talent over the decades, but not many have rivaled what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been able to do through his illustrious career.
Mahomes is being featured on the cover of the upcoming 2024 Sports Illustrated Year in Review Winter Edition and has been the best player in the league over the past seven seasons, as long as he has been a starting quarterback.
The six-time Pro Bowler does not have a ton of experience playing against the Rams in his career as he has only faced the organization twice through his eight-year career. He holds a 1-1 record and was involved in one of the best regular season games that has been played in the past decade.
Back in Week 11 of the 2018 season, Mahomes was in his first season as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs and put together one of the best performances in a losing effort that many have only seen once. The Rams found a way to come out on top in a game that every NFL remembers to this day.
In a 54-51 loss to the Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Mahomes threw for 478 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Both teams combined for just over 1,000 total yards and was one of the highest scoring games in recent years.
Mahomes would get his revenge four years later when he faced the Rams for the only other time in his career, earning a 26-10 win behind 320 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception at Arrowhead Stadium. The three-time Super Bowl champion continues to play at that level.
The Chiefs currently hold the best record in the NFL at 13-1. They are always a dangerous threat to go all the way and if the Rams continue to play the way they have been over the past two months, they could meet for the third time in Mahomes career and first in the playoffs.
To purchase your copy of the Sports Illustrated 2024 Year in Review Winter Edition featuring Patrick Mahomes for just $8.99, plus $4.00 of shipping and handling fees, click the link HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE