Rams Could Snag Former First Round Quarterback For Cheap

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have the luxury to experiment with risky projects and perhaps one of the most intriguing quarterback situations in the NFL could yield a player who could help keep the franchise near the top of the NFC.

Richardson Is Done In Indianapolis

Recently, reports have come out stating quarterback Anthony Richardson will depart Indianapolis after what has been three tough years for the fourth overall pick.

On top of that CBS Sports' John Breech claims Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be the perfect fit for the Colts, once again hammering Richardson's exclusion from the Colts' future.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"The Colts might be the biggest wild card when it comes to the quarterback position this year and that's because it's not clear if Daniel Jones will be ready to play in Week 1. Jones had a strong season in his first-year with Indianapolis, but it came to a painful end in December when he tore his Achilles. That's one of the most brutal injuries in sports and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he had to miss the first few weeks of the 2026 season."

"As a matter of fact, if you look at the recovery timeline for quarterbacks, it would be a borderline miracle if Jones were to play in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins both tore their Achilles in 2023 and they ended up playing in Week 1 of the following season, but both of those injuries happened early in the season (Cousins' injury came in Week 8 while Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. Jones suffered his injury in Week 14)."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Not only is Jones' health up in the air, but he's also set to be a free agent, so the Colts have fo figure out what they want to do with him, and that's where Tua would come in. If the Colts decide to re-sign Jones, Tua could sign a one-year deal -- if the Dolphins release him -- and be the QB until Jones is ready to play. A trade could also make sense if the Dolphins are willing to eat a healthy chunk of Tua's $54 million salary for 2026.'

"Tua doesn't have any guaranteed money left after the 2026 season, so he could fill in for Jones for a few weeks, finish out the 2026 season in Indy and then the Colts could release or trade him during the 2027 offseason (Tua will have $3 million of his 2027 salary become guaranteed on March 13, so the Colts would have to deal with that if they acquired him in a trade from Miami)."

The fact that Breech recognizes the timeline for Daniel Jones' return and not the possibility for Richardson to play about confirms what we all know about Richardson's tenure with the Colts.

The Rams Have An Option

Richardson is entering his fourth year in the NFL and only has this season and a fifth-year option that must be decided on this offseason left on his current deal. Due to his play, injury history, and the overall narrative regarding his career, his trade value is non-existent and I wouldn't be surprised if the Rams could snag him for nothing above a sixth round pick.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) on the sideline during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Richardson presents a unique answer to the position due to his natural traits, considering his entire collegiate and professional development has been marred for a variety of reasons, with many out of Richardson's control. At only 23 years of age, perhaps the Rams should take a gamble, as if it doesn't pay off, the franchise would be able to part ways with him at the end of the season at no cost.

Plus, who is better to learn under than Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford ?

