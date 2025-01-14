BREAKING: Rams Announce Inactive List For Playoff Showdown Against Vikings
The Rams announced their inactive list before they take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card finale. The Rams avoided having to place any of their starters on the list due to injury so the team will enter Arizona with their entire starting rotation after benching seven offensive starters for the regular season finale.
The inactive players include QB Stetson Bennett, WR Tyler Johnson, DB Emmanuel Forbes, OLB Brennan Jackson, OL Justin Dedict and OL Joe Noteboom.
Bennett will still suit up as he serves as the team's emergency quarterback.
Johnson seems to be the odd man out in a loaded receiver room. The Super Bowl champion, who is set to be a free agent after this season will not play in favor of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Smith.
Forbes was a late-season addition from the Washington Commanders and due to the health of the Rams' defensive back room, Forbes' inexperience with the defense and his lack of playtime in 2024, he will be in street clothes.
Brennan Jackson, the fifth-round draft pick from Washington State has played sparingly this season, getting his first start last week against the Seattle Seahawks. The team has favored Desjuan Johnson for their backup defensive line rotation as Johnson put in a career performance last week with five total tackles, one stuff and one sack.
Offensive linemen Justin Dedict and Joe Noteboom are inactive despite playing a decent amount of snaps for the Rams this season due to injuries and Alaric Jackson's early season two game suspension. While Dedict isn't a surprise due to Jonah Jackson's ability to play guard and center, Noteboom is a different story.
Noteboom, a longtime Ram, had four starts in 2024 including the last two games due to Rob Havenstein's shoulder injury. Noteboom first became a Ram in 2018 and was selected to be Andrew Whitworth's replacement, signing a three-year/ 40 million dollar contract after the team won Super Bowl LVI. This likely signals the end of his tenure as he is set to be a free agent after this season. Warren McClendon Jr secures the backup tackle role.
Former Ram and Super Bowl LVI champion Cam Akers will be active for the Vikings after battling a brief illness.
