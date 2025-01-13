5 Keys to a Rams Victory Against the Minnesota Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams have an opportunity to do something unprecedented in NFL history. With a win over the Vikings, Los Angeles would become the first home team in history to defeat an opponent in the playoffs at a neutral location. However, there's nothing neutral about State Farm Stadium, as rumors have estimated the crowd will favor the Rams by eight supporters for every Vikings fan.
This is nothing new for the Rams as they were the second team in the Super Bowl era to win a championship inside their home stadium via their triumph in Super Bowl LVI and if Sean McVay and company want to begin talks of dynasty, they will need to follow these five keys to victory.
Get physical with the Vikings' defensive backs early
In the Rams' 30-20 victory over Minnesota earlier in the season, the screen game forced Minnesota's defensive backs to make plays, shed blocks, and complete tackles. They did not like that and for a team that plays press coverage, they started to drop back because of it, allowing the Rams space to operate underneath. Both Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith are both in their mid-30s so in the words of Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, when it comes to the men in Minnesota's defensive secondary "I want to see how bad he wants to play."
Ethan Evans must be able to pin Minnesota deep
I am comfortable letting Sam Darnold constantly drive the field to beat the Rams. I don't think he can do it. It will be up to Ethan Evans and Xavier Smith to win the battle for field position. Evans must be able to punt the ball at least 50 yards, his average in week 18 and Smith must turn on the burners to force Minnesota's returner to make a fair catch. In a high-pressure environment, one of those deep punts could result in a muff.
Run the ball in the red zone
The Rams have employed a red zone passing attack with little success. It's playoff football and points are at a premium. Bring Jonah Jackson in. Get big and give Kyren Williams the ball. As soon as the Vikings load up the box with heavy defenders, call play action using Puka Nacua as a decoy for either Cooper Kupp or Tyler Higbee. Also, unless it's a fade, do not pass on the goal line.
Force Darnold to throw outside or seam throws
Seam throws are passes to receivers in the gap that exists between the linebackers and safeties. Typically used against zone coverage, especially if the outside corners are sitting in their zones, it is a great way to gain yardage. The good news is the Lions gave Minnesota opportunities to hit those seems and Darnold sailed the football. He can't hit seem throws and he can't throw outside.
Chip Andrew Van Ginkel
The Pro Bowl edge rusher will be going against Rob Havenstein. Despite his excellent play and phenomenal track record, Havenstein is returning from injury. Chipping Van Ginkel will throw him off his timing, giving Havenstein the time to get set in his pass-blocking stance. It will also force Van Ginkle to spend a little more energy and in the fourth quarter, that little bit of juice Van Ginkel won't have could be the detail that wins the game. Also, watch out for fellow Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard but that will be Alaric Jackson's and Kyren Williams' responsibility.
The Rams know what they have to do but following these five keys will remind the country that no matter where they play, Los Angeles will remind everyone in the NFL who's house they're playing in.
