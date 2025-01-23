BREAKING: Rams' Braden Fiske to Undergo Knee Operation
The Rams and Braden Fiske caught a massive break when doctors announced that the knee injury suffered during Los Angeles' Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would not need anything more than a minor procedure.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media on Thursday regarding Fiske's injury stating "It'll be something minor. Fortunately, it's not a huge deal. I spoke with Braden yesterday. He's excited and optimistic. It'll be a little minor procedure that he'll have, but he'll be ready to go and it won't affect his ability to be ready for next year. Excited about his future."
As of writing, Fiske is the only reported member of the Rams in need of a surgical procedure. McVay did state he hasn't had an opportunity to speak with Vice President of Sports Health and Performance Reggie Scott regarding which players may need to get some things cleaned up but there's nothing major to report on the injury front.
When asked about the mental toughness of Fiske and the rest of the rookie class, McVay went on to say “Congratulations to those guys, well-deserved. Jordan Whittington got recognized as a kick returner. That's a really fun rookie class. I think the first thing that stood out about those guys when you watch the film is the toughness, the edge and the competitive stamina that both of those guys had. You dive into their background and you hear about how they worked, how they loved the process and how they positively poured into one another. That was illustrated immediately when they came in. I think that's why you didn't see those guys hit the rookie wall. They got better as the season went on. They're grown men. You hear me throw that term around, but that's what we're looking for. We're looking for men. They were that. They're going to be really vital pieces for us moving forward. They just have a look in their eye that when you challenge them, they respond the right ways. I'm really proud of those two guys. I'm proud of that rookie class as a whole but Jared and Braden, they push one another in a good way. When you look at what we needed to do to be able to get both of those guys with our first two picks, they sure delivered. I think the best thing about it is neither one of those guys… I think they're proud, but they're not going to be content. They're going to continue to challenge themselves moving forward and I'm going to be on them.
Fiske and company are ready to roll in 2025. The last time the Rams lost in the divisional round, they proceeded to win the Super Bowl the following season. Perhaps a good omen for fans moving forward? Only one can hope.
Fiske, Jared Verse, and Jordan Whittington were named to the PWFA All-Rookie team.
