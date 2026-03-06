Rams' Reported Pursuit of A.J. Brown Says 1 Thing

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are putting the pedal to the metal during the 2026 offseason as the city looks to see their beloved franchise lift a second Lombardi at SoFi Stadium this season.

The Rams have already made big-time moves, extending Kam Cur l and Tyler Higbee , while executing a trade that sees All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie return to his home of Southern California.

As it turns out, that wasn't the only trade the Rams were looking to make.

The Rams Expressed Interest in Brown

According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Rams explored a trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown , but avoided making an offer that would have satisfied.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown ," reported Russini. "While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources."

Here's where the Rams come in.

"The Rams discussed trading for Brown but have moved on," added Russini.

The Rams Move On

There is virtually no chance that the Rams will be able to resurrect this deal at this point. While I do not put it past the Rams to trade their 13th overall pick for a veteran, they have yet to indicate any action outside of prospect selection as their desired strategy for the pick.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On top of that, the Rams have very limited cap space after bringing on McDuffie and Curl, both on deals worth eight figures this season, barring any adjustments or unique structuring on Curl's deal.

The idea that the Rams would go after Brown opens up the possibility of the team making a move for him next offseason, especially if the Eagles appear keen on keeping him unless paid an extravagant price.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Davante Adams will be out of contract, as is Matthew Stafford. While Puka Nacua's deal and what the Rams do along the offensive line could complicate things, as four of the Rams's tarting five on the line are set to be free agents at the end of the season, Brown's price might decrease to a point where it's all manageable.

The fact that the Rams even made the call confirms their overt aggressiveness to team building, making their intentions clear that they are tied to Stafford until the very end.

