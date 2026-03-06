Sean McVay Explains What Kliff Kingsbury's Role With Rams Entails

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made news this offseason when they hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to serve in an assistant role.

It would then be revealed that Kingsbury would operate as the Rams' assistant head coach. Considering Kingsbury's extensive resume and overall knowledge, along with the massive restructure within the offensive staff, there were questions on what exactly Kingsbury's role would be this season.

We now have an answer. While Kingsbury's role and responsibilities will evolve with the needs of the team, his value comes from his personal relationship with the head man.

McVay Talks About His Second-In-Command

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Kingsbury and what his new role will look like. It appears Kingsbury will influence the offense while serving in an advisory role for McVay himself.

“Kliff will be the assistant head coach," stated McVay. "He’s a great overseer of a lot of things offensively. I think the biggest thing will be that collaboration of understanding some of the successful things he's done and some of the things we've done. Then the holistic approach. You have a couple guys on this staff now that have been head coaches. They understand the different roles and responsibilities and there's an empathy and understanding that exists."

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Kliff and I have always been really good friends. I've always known the work capacity he has. I've always really respected what he's done from afar. What’s intriguing to me about it is it's very different than what we've done. Just because it's different, doesn't mean that it can't be better. There might be sometimes for us to be able to figure out where does that fit? I think most importantly, he'll be basically there as somebody I can lean on in a lot of the different things that come up in this chair or really just big picture."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"That's where he'll be a tremendously valuable person for our staff. When you guys get to know him, he's got great humility and a great way about himself. He wants to come in and learn and contribute and that's how I feel about him as well. I just want to learn and continue to grow with him.”

As Kingsbury grows into his new role, one has to wonder how his influence will affect the Rams' gameplan and level of aggressiveness in regard to in-game situations.

