BREAKING: Rams Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) released their final injury report ahead of Saturday night's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) in a pivotal divisional game. For a team that was one of the most injured in the first couple weeks of the season, they have made giant strides to becoming much healthier.
The Rams have just one player listed on their injury report, being offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (shoulder) who has already missed several weeks this season. Havenstein was dealing with a lower body injury earlier this year and recently busted up his shoulder this week in practice.
Havenstein has been a major addition to this defense as a team captain and leader of the offensive front. He made his comebacks a few weeks ago and was maintaining his health until this week. If the veteran tackle cannot play, it will be seventh-year lineman Joe Noteboom filling in at right tackle.
On the Cardinals side, they have a laundry list of players listed on their injury report. Two players have already been ruled out for the Rams' division rival. Place kicker Matt Prater (left knee) will miss his 12th-straight game while safety Joey Blount (ribs) will miss his first of the season.
In Prater's absence, kicker Chad Ryland has been a strong substitute, hitting 25 of his 29 kicks so far this season. In the defensive secondary, Blount has just five tackles on the season and has not been a leading factor in their defense. The Cardinals should be fine without both guys.
One guy that caused major issues for the Rams in a 41-10 win back in Week 2 was star running back James Conner (knee) who has questions looming over his status for the game. Conner is listed as questionable currently. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown last time facing the Rams.
Conner will likely be a game time decision as there is no definite answer on his availability. The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention and could potentially rest Conner to save him for the future. Many teams have done this recently and Conner could be the next player.
If the Rams are without their star offensive lineman Havenstein, they will see an uptick in pressure from a solid Cardinals pass rush, ranking 10th in the league in team sacks with 39. If Conner, does not play, the Rams will have a much easier time handling their rush attack.
