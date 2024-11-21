BREAKING: Rams Stars In Jeopardy Of Being Burglary Victims
The Los Angeles Rams along with all other teams have been notified by the NFL that there is something sinister going on across the country and the risk of protecting their household and loved ones could be in jeopardy.
On Wednesday, the NFL issued a security alert regarding organized and skilled criminals that are believed to be involved in a South American crime syndicate, targeting pro athletes. The most recent victims, three-time Super Bowl champions, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, per Tom Pelissero.
Extremely scary news for the entire league as they have been put on notice for potential risks that may occur in the future. Organized crime units are extremely intelligent and the fact that they were able to execute a burglary on both Kelce and Mahomes on consecutive days is extremely worrisome.
Former Vikings defensive tackle, now Dallas Cowboy, Linval Joseph, had his Minnesota home burglarized last month. The crime ring has also targeted NBA players, spanning across the entire country.
For the Rams, this is an extremely dangerous threat to the safety of the players and coaches. Los Angeles is not a place that is vacant of crime and the amount of money that a good portion of the team makes is millions of dollars that is reflected in their home and belongings.
If it can happen in Kansas City, Missouri, it can happen in Los Angeles. Due to the high market value of the organization and the somewhat dangerous location of the team and players homes, the Rams must definitely be on high alert for anyone looking to invade their home and commit a burglary.
This will be a developing story to monitor as the NFL is looking into the situation and hoping to solve the issue as quickly as possible.
