BREAKING: Rams' Williams Up For NFL's Highest Honor
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is one of the best ball carriers in the NFL. Currently, he sits fifth in rushing yards with 926 yards and top-10 in rushing touchdowns with 10 on the year.
However, it's Williams' work off the field that has him nominated along with 31 players from around the league for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It is considered the highest honor in the NFL, even more respected than the league's Most Valuable Player Award.
Per the league, the award "recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. ... Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, with one winner selected from the 32 nominees. Each year, nominees are recognized beginning in Week 14 with a WPMOY trophy silhouette helmet decal applied through the end of the season. In addition, all current players who have received this esteemed award are honored with a trophy silhouette patch on the front of their jerseys. ...
"The winner of the award each year receives up to a $265,000 donation to the charity of his choice, while all 32 nominees receive up to a $55,000 donation to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation."
The Rams have recognized Williams for his extensive contributions this year, listed below from NFL.com:
"Williams served as the captain for United Way of Greater Los Angeles' WalkUnitedLA in May, where he helped to rally 7,500 Angelenos in raising over $1 million to power the fight to break cycles of poverty and build communities of prosperity in Los Angeles. Also in May, Williams joined Rams partner, PacSun, local nonprofit, ThinkWatts Foundation and the Los Angeles Unified School District to combat chronic absenteeism by kicking off the gifting of washer and dryer machines to 20 schools to ensure every child has clean clothes to wear to school. At the team's 2024 Training Camp, Williams met with members of the LA Rams Wheelchair Football Team to announce the gifting of custom wheelchairs, helmets, and jerseys for the team's upcoming seasons. In addition to the announcement, Williams connected with team members, learning how they showcase their adaptive skills. Also at Training Camp, Williams joined members of Arsenal FC and led youth through a 'Football Meets Football' soccer and football clinic.
"Leading into the Rams' season opener, Williams visited Nickerson Gardens, the largest housing development west of the Mississippi, and helped to unveil a new Rams-branded turf football field for the community of Watts. As part of the celebration, Williams participated in a youth football clinic and pick-up games with the kids. In October, Williams served as an event captain for "LA Rams Night for Wishes." With Williams' help, the event raised more than $750,000 to grant the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. Still to come this year, Williams will take the lead on the team's annual sustainability recycling combine where he will work alongside Rams and Ball Corporation staff to educate the next generation on the benefits of recycling. Williams will also visit the Covenant House, a nonprofit committed to opening doors to young people experiencing homelessness and survivors of human trafficking, for their Thanksgiving meal. No matter what the event, Williams brings attentiveness to youth, veterans, and community partners alike, giving them the chance to connect with him beyond the player they see on the field."
