BREAKING: Weather Report Predicts Frozen Game for Rams and Eagles
It's official, the Rams and Eagles playoff game will be a cold one. Recent weather reports have come out of Philadelphia indicate temperatures hovering around freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit). However on-field temperatures are expected to be even worse with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and an average wind chill of -25 degrees. The game could also see up to five inches of snowfall.
While the weather has put a new spin on the term home field advantage, the Eagles will be as affected as the Rams. The Eagles are not used to playing in snow like this. In three playoff home games, the field has been either dry or without snow and there's not a lot of data or film detailing how well Jalen Hurts can play in the snow, especially this late into the season.
The bad part is that there is a lot of data and film on Matthew Stafford and the numbers are not good. In snow games, Stafford is 1-8 with a 54.6 percent completion percentage, 11 interceptions and a 76.0 passer rating. The good news is that those games were mainly in Detroit with awful rosters and horrific play calling. Stafford has more tools at his disposal on Sunday than he ever did in Detroit.
However temperatures of that nature have virtually assured both sides that this will be a game of will kore than it will be a game of skill. Expect both teams to employs run heavy play calling to neutralize the effects of the snow with the game coming down to who wins the line of scrimmage.
The Rams have their work cut out for them as the Eagles have three pro bowl offensive lineman paving the way for All-Pro Saquon Barkley while Pro Bowler Jalen Carter and excellent DT Milton Williams have a history of stuffing rushing attacks.
The Rams will be entering the game with their entire starting offensive line, something they have had a struggle doing this season. Having had them in the previous game, Stafford and the offense looked efficient. The good news for Stafford is that alongside his offensive line, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have played in extremely cold temperatures throughout their collegiate careers.
