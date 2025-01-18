Sean McVay Complements Vic Fangio's "Flexibility" Ahead of Eagles Matchup
Too often in the NFL, coaches like to implement their scheme, keeping the players that fit while attempting to replace those that don't. It's a terrible way to win and oftentimes, those who employ this ideology fail. Vic Fangio's documented defensive success is predicated on doing the opposite.
Fangio builds his defense to fit the strengths of his roster, finding unique roles for his players. That's why players like Zach Baun, who spent four seasons trying to find a role with the Saints became a First-Team All-Pro in his first year under Fangio.
Sean McVay spoke about the things Fangio does to give the Eagles the best shot at victory saying "Well, I think the first thing is this is a Rams offense versus the Eagles defense. Coach Fangio, there is a ton of respect that I have for him. The consistency at which he's done it, the way that his guys play. There’s an identity and a philosophy, but I think there’s a flexibility like I talked to you guys about earlier in the year in terms of... Alright, there are some foundational principles, but what fits this group? They're obviously at the top of the charts in every single metric that really matters.
"They're as good as it gets defensively and I think that's a tremendous credit to his leadership, his ability to be able to have a great staff around him and then ultimately, get it communicated to their great players and they bring it to life. We know what a great challenge it's going to be and how little margin for error you have if you expect to consistently move the ball and ultimately finish drives against as good a defense as there is in this league, arguably the best," McVay continued.
McVay and company have the benefit of already playing the Eagles so there's a lot of familiarity with the things Fangio likes to do. However, in the postseason, coordinators bring out the concepts and looks they've been banking the entire season. A victory over Fangio in Philadelphia would reestablish McVay as the best offensive mind in the NFL, a title many young coordinators are desperate to take away from him.
