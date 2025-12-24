Who the Rams Are Rooting For in Week 17

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on unique fandoms this Holiday weekend.

The Situation

The Rams currently sit as the NFC's sixth seed with a record of 11-4. However, the Rams could finish the season as the number one seed but will need some help on the way.

Los Angeles Rams

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams need to win out to win their division and to grab the number one seed. For any scenario listed, they are all predicated on the Rams winning their final two games as if Los Angeles drops one, they're virtually locked in as a Wild Card team.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens play the Green Bay Packers. A win by Baltimore would mean whatever happens, even if the Rams' lose out, the Rams couldn't be any lower than the sixth seed.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers, who could wrap up the NFC South as soon as this Sunday, host the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams need Seattle to lose at least one of their final two games and a loss this Sunday to the Panthers would mean that the Seahawks would be tied with the Rams, opening up the door to the NFC West and number one seed.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Seattle does win, a loss to the 49ers next week would give the Rams the edge on tiebreakers. However, the Rams' ability to play at home this postseason will depend on what happens with San Francisco.

Buffalo Bills

A bit more inconsequential compared to the other games but the Bills play the Eagles and as of writing, the Rams are set to play at Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round. A win by the Bills would lock the Eagles into third place for the conference, barring a Chicago end-of-season meltdown in the NFC North.

A Tie in San Francisco

The Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in Santa Clara on Sunday night. The game has a complexity to it when it comes to the Rams, so let's break it down piece by piece.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the Bears win, the Rams will need them to lose in week 18 to the Lions if they hope to eclipse them for the number one seed. If the Bears win this week and then the 49ers win in the season-finale against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will win the NFC West. If this scenario occurs with the Bears losing to the Lions, the Rams will be the NFC's number one seed.

If the 49ers win this week, the Rams will be out of the running for the NFC West if Seattle defeats Carolina.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, if a tie occurs, the Rams will jump San Francisco in the standings, and based on other scenarios, a week 18 loss by Seattle with a Rams win means the Rams would be the NFC's number one seed.

