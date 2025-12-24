Rams' Kyren Williams Makes Franchise History After Signing Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made the decision to hand running back Kyren Williams a multi-year extension before the start of the regular season, and he has rewarded them with a historic feat for a franchise built on running back production.

Williams' Top Mark

Williams has continued to put his name into the Rams' record books, with his latest performance seperating himself from greatness. Having already secured his third straight 1,000 season, Williams is the first man to hit that mark three straight times in the McVay era and the first Rams player to do so since Williams' childhood idol Steven Jackson did it eight straight times from 2005-2012.

" Kyren Williams is the only RB in Rams history to record three seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards and 13 scrimmage TDs," stated the Rams PR Team.

Williams' history-making performance is something that Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, and Jerome Bettis did not accomplish during their time with the franchise, illustrating Williams' importance to the team.

Addition By Subtraction

After using Williams as a workhorse in 2023 and 2024, dragging the Rams to the playoffs in both seasons, the organization decided to take the load off Williams, especially after Williams signed a three-year extension this offseason.

“When you look back at it, and I know Kyren [Williams], he’d say he could go for double that and if anyone could, it probably is him," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur in August. "It benefits everyone to make sure that you're not just wearing someone down or overusing somebody. The plan is to split those up a little bit and distribute, whether it's the run or the pass game, and making sure people are involved within the scheme. He’s a team guy. He'll do whatever's asked. When his number's called, we all know Kyren is going to show up on Sundays.”

The Rams have used a fluctuating 60/40 split for carries between Williams and Corum, leading to a more efficient product. Despite having less than 80 carries at this point in the season compared to his total for 2024, Williams is less than 200 yards away from eclipsing his career-high mark for rushing yards that was set last season.

Williams had said himself that his partnership with Corum has been beneficial as both men are selfless players who constantly communicate with each other, sharing information while discussing strategy.

And with his newfound energy, Williams has remained a premier scoring threat, even with the extended use of Davante Adams and Corum in the red zone.

