BREAKING: Why Rams Aren’t Ruling Out Kupp Return in 2025
Cooper Kupp looks like a young Obi-Wan Kenobi. Perhaps that’s why Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday he would never deal in absolutes when discussing Kupp’s future.
Asked why Los Angeles chose to listen to trade offers and whether Kupp could return to the Rams if trade discussions don’t reach an acceptable level, McVay answered carefully.
"We just felt like that was the best direction for our football team ... in terms of putting together the whole puzzle,” McVay said, per Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. “There's obviously a lot of layers to that.
“I would never speak in absolutes. But I do think, let's gather all the information. We'll take it a day at a time.
Specifically, the Rams have nine days before any trade would become official, when the new league year begins March 12. Kupp’s price includes a $12.5 million base salary for 2025, something any suitor surely is discussing with the Rams. Los Angeles might not be open to being on the hook for any of that salary and McVay said Monday the Rams have not begun contract-restructure conversations with Kupp.
Washington reportedly agreed to terms on a trade with the 49ers that has the Commanders paying Samuel the entirety of his $17.55 million salary once the trade becomes official.
Keeping Kupp also means no draft-pick compensation, and the Rams could use more picks. They currently own just six selections in the 2025 draft, none in the second round. And while they’re expected to receive an additional third-rounder as a special compensatory award for losing Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, more picks would be welcome.
Per a league source, the NFL is expected to announce compensatory draft picks after free agency begins toward the middle of March. And other than that third-round reward for Morris, Los Angeles isn’t expected to receive additional picks.
At least McVay isn’t losing sleep over Kupp. That wasn’t the case when Matthew Stafford’s future was in doubt until late last week.
“Been sleeping better the last couple of days,” McVay said.
He’ll sleep even better if the Rams can somehow retain Kupp. Since the Rams drafted Puka Nacua in 2023, the Rams are 15-7 (.682) with Nacua, Kupp, Stafford and running back Kyren Williams in their lineup.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.