Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels has 2 word reaction to Deebo Samuel trade
As the 2025 NFL Combine winds down in Indianapolis, the Washington Commanders find themselves as the talk of the league after trading for longtime San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The Commanders entered the offseason in search of reinforcements alongside All-Pro Terry McLaurin to help rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels continue to ascend. After being linked to Chris Godwin and Tee Higgins, Washington was instead able to part with a fifth-round pick to land Samuel.
Daniels has already made it clear that he's excited about his newest target. In the aftermath of the trade going down, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year shared a two-word reaction on Instagram that shows he's ready for more following Washington's run to an NFC Championship appearance.
"Let's work!" Daniels wrote while tagging Samuel.
The deal doesn't come without risks as Washington is now on the hook for the entirety of his $17.55 million salary in 2025. Samuel played at less than 100% for most of last season, missing two games while dealing with calf, wrist, oblique, and rib injuries along with a bout of pneumonia that briefly put him into the hospital.
Samuel finished the 2024 campaign with 806 total yards and four touchdowns both of which were the second-worst of his career outside of a 2020 season when he played in just seven games. He recorded a season-high eight catches for 110 yards in a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on September 15.
The 49ers drafted Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He requested a trade from San Francisco during the 2022 offseason but ultimately signed a three-year/$71.5 million contract with the franchise. Samuel wanted to move on again following the conclusion of last season and general manager John Lynch honored his request.
If Samuel can recover this offseason and use the motivation from the trade to bounce back, he could be a difference-maker in Washington. He's only a few years removed from an All-Pro season in 2021 where he caught 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns along with rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more scores.
Daniels has to be salivating as the Commanders have acquired Samuels and retained offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury over the last few weeks. As a rookie, the No. 2 overall pick completed 331/480 passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Daniels added 148 rushes for 891 yards and six scores.
Washington will continue to search for pieces to add around Daniels during free agency and the NFL Draft.
Which Wide Receivers Do The Commanders Have Under Contract For 2025?
Chris Moore, 10th year
Terry McLaurin, 7th year
Deebo Samuel, 7th year
Lawrence Cager, 6th year
Mike Strachan, 5th year
Demetric Felton, 5th year
Kazmeir Allen, 3rd year
Luke McCafferey, 2nd year
