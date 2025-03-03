Insider Says NFC Foe Could Pursue Trade for Kupp
Matthew Stafford’s future is now in focus. So is the reported trade sending Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. That means trade discussions between the Rams and other NFL teams interested in former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp are expected to heat up this week.
One of those teams could be the Cowboys, according to ESPN insider Dan Graziano.
"The Cowboys will be in the market for a No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb,” Graziano wrote Sunday. “They have some hope that Jonathan Mingo, their trade-deadline acquisition from Carolina, can evolve into that, but obviously it's too soon to know and they will be in the market to add at that position.”
That position features Lamb and no real depth behind him. Mingo joins a group that includes Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy and KaVonte Turpin. Veteran Brandin Cooks is a free agent.
"They could end up being a Cooper Kupp suitor if his price drops far enough,” Graziano said. “Dallas also will look to add a dynamic player at running back to pair with Rico Dowdle, who finished the season strong for them."
Kupp’s price includes a $12.5 million base salary for 2025, something the Cowboys could discuss with the Rams. Los Angeles might not be open to being on the hook for that salary. Washington reportedly will pay Samuel the entirety of his $17.55 million salary once the trade becomes official on March 12.
The Rams could use draft picks, too. They currently own just six selections in the 2025 draft, none in the second round. And while they’re expected to receive an additional third-rounder as a special compensatory award for losing Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, more picks would be tremendous.
Dallas also has only six picks in the draft, however. Washington reportedly will give up a fifth-rounder to acquire Samuel, so a Day 3 pick plus Kupp’s salary might be all the teams need to consummate a similar deal.
Kupp is a versatile, dangerous target who’s consistently proven his ability to get open. Whether in the slot or on the outside, Kupp could be an important cog in Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys offense, opposite Lamb.
The NFL’s 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP that season, Kupp captured the elusive receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
He’s battled assorted ankle and hamstring injuries in the three years since, limited to just 12 games in 2024, but has still helped the Rams to consecutive playoff berths.
