Can Elite Rams LB Thrive As Leader of LA's Defense?
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 season is slowly approaching, with training camp this upcoming week. This week will give us the first chance to get to know the team and who will emerge as leaders among the team. While quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead that charge for obvious reasons, he will spend the majority of his time on offense.
With Aaron Donald no longer on the defense, the team is in need of a new leader. All eyes will be on the captain of the defense, linebacker Ernest Jones, as he steps into this crucial role.
Jones will enter his fourth season in the league, and he's on the verge of establishing himself as a premier linebacker in the NFL. A new person must step up in that role with no Donald anymore, and with a breakout season in 2023, Jones must be even better this upcoming season.
The 24-year-old will be vital for L.A. to get where it wants to go, which is why Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire ranked Jones the No. 6 most important Ram entering the season.
"He'll almost certainly play every snap each week, too, and probably average close to 10 tackles a game," said DaSilva. "Not to mention, the Rams are lacking quality options behind him on the depth chart so if he gets hurt, they could be in some trouble with Christian Rozeboom or Troy Reeder taking his place."
This defense will go as far as Jones will take them. The Rams linebacker depth chart isn't the strongest, so Jones will likely do all the heavy lifting alongside the young, hungry defensive line.
Jones is coming off the best sedans of his career, and he'll look to carry this defense and lead them back to the promised land. That's a tall task for Jones, but he's prepared to take that leap for L.A., and he must.
