Will Rams Lock Up Star Defensive Player On Long-Term Deal?
The Los Angeles Rams have a ton of burning questions as they head into this pivotal 2024 season. The Rams will look to build off what they were able to do in 2023; however, they will have to do so without arguably the best player of this generation, Aaron Donald. Donald retired in mid-March, and now the defense will look to lean on young linebacker Ernest Jones.
Jones will be considered one of the leaders on that side of the ball, and rightfully so. He's built himself into one of the better players in that position, and he will look to prove that he is one of the best, if not the best, in 2024. However, will Jones enter the season looking to prove his worth, or will he want to get an early payday? That's one of the burning questions as we head into the season, and it's unclear if the Rams will provide him with the money he feels he earned prior to the season kicking off.
Lorenzo Reyna of Pro Football Network elaborated on Jones' current contract predicament.
"Jones, though, remains on his $4.7 million rookie deal and is up for an extension. The good news is that Jones is likely to report to camp," said Reyna. "Still, the burning question with Jones will be when will the Rams work on his new deal and if it'll mean negotiating during camp."
The Rams don't need to pay Jones this offseason. However, with the type of 2023 season he's coming off of recording career highs in total tackles (145), tackles for loss (14), quarterback hits (6), and sacks (4.5), Jones may want an early payday. The question now arises: Will Jones bet on himself and potentially get even more money with an even better 2024 season, or will he want the money right away? Both scenarios have many pros and cons, but by the looks of it, Jones could enter training camp looking to bet on himself.
Regardless, the Rams will look to lean on Jones and guide them to heights he's been a part of before.