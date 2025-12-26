Why NFL Legend Tom Brady Believes in the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams lost a matchup against their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, a week ago, which sent the Rams from having full control of the No. 1 seed to now being the No. 6 seed and having no control of the NFC West or the top seed in the NFC.

It came down to overtime, where the Rams could not stop the Seahawks on a two-point conversion that sent the Rams on a terrible flight home. Now the Rams are looking to re-group and get back on track before the playoffs start.

The Rams are still seen as the team to beat in the NFL and will be one of the favorites once the NFL playoffs start. The Rams now just need to control what they can.

That is going to be the message that head coach Sean McVay and the coaching staff send to the whole team. The Rams have been taking this season one game at a time. That is exactly what they are going to do in these last two games of the year. The Rams are going to make sure they have the right mindset and handle their business.

Tom Brady Rankings

Former NFL Legend and FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady gave his latest NFL rankings. He still had the Rams in a good spot, and here is what he said about the rest of the contenders.

"Ten throw six. I got Texans, Bears, Patriots, Chargers, Rams . The margin between 10 and one is smaller than it has been all season, so seeing your team back here means they are right in the mix," said NFL Broadcaster Tom Brady.

"Heading into Week 17, we know who the good teams are. What we are going to figure out over the next month is who the great teams are. We got movement at the top spot yet again. And I think it just shows how many teams have a spot this season at hoisting the Lombardi.

"At five, it is the 49ers, following Brock Purdy's master class on Monday Night ... The Broncos slide to the No. 4 spot after a somewhat surprising home loss to Jacksonville ... The Bills won their fourth straight against the Browns on Sunday. The Jaguars hit their season high at No. 2 after knocking off the top-ranked Broncos on the road. Building on six straight wins. Rising to the No. 1 spot is Seattle. I can admit I was a little slow coming around this team, but they have proven their worth.

