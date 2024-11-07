Can Rams Continue Run Toward the NFC West Crown?
The Los Angeles Rams have won three games in a row, jumping from last place in the NFC West to second place in the blink of an eye. The Rams’ massive overtime win over a desperate Seattle Seahawks team was what Los Angeles needed to continue a productive last four weeks.
After a 1-4 start, the Rams’ season and playoff hopes were on life support. Few teams have started 1-4 and still made the playoffs. Since 1970, 253 teams have started 1-4, and only 15 have made the playoffs. However, the Rams are on a three-game win streak and are in a position to potentially become the 16th team in NFL history to do so.
However, for that to happen, they will need to beat a Miami Dolphins team that is talented enough to beat them despite having a poor record. After a massive win over an NFC West foe, the Rams must beat the Dolphins to set themselves up for success over the second half of the season.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News released his predictions for this weekend’s slate of games around the National Football League. He believes the Rams are in for a battle against a Miami Dolphins team that is likely not as bad as their record says.
“The Dolphins have lost back-to-back heartbreakers since Tua Tagovailoa returned,” Bender said. “However, Tagovailoa hasn't thrown an interception and has taken just two sacks.
“The Rams are on a three-game win streak, and they forced three or more turnovers in two of those games. Miami will be a popular upset pick, but the Rams are 3-1 Straight Up at home.”
With upcoming games against the Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints, the Rams have a legitimate chance of winning three of their next four games. This would likely put them first in a division they were at the bottom of just last week.
The Rams have a tremendous opportunity in front of them. They can secure a playoff division title and a playoff berth with a team heavily reliant upon rookies and young players after starting the season 1-4. Few teams get to develop as many rookies with as much playing time as the Rams have early this season. What looked like a lost season has the potential to be a very successful one, after all.
