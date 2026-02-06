Rams Les Snead Defines Evolving Relationship With Sean McVay

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a brain trust that meet to determine the team's next moves in roster construction. However, their success comes down to two men, Les Snead and Sean McVay.

Here's a look at what makes the two so special.

Snead on His Relationship With McVay

On Wednesday, Snead spoke about why he and McVay are a great fit together as they enter a new era of being one of football's best ever head coach-general manager duos.

“Really good question," stated Snead. "I probably don't have time to get into it. I always go, Sean and I are still… I call it active duty. We probably haven't sat down and said, ‘Okay, let's really unpack this. Let's reflect on it.’ At the end of the day, I think we both have efficacy in what we do. At the end of the day, we probably both have egos, but we put those aside. Probably for good and for bad, let's call it workplace professional identities be represented in how the Rams do. Kind of that ‘we then me.’ Then at the end of the day, I think we're both decent human beings."

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We both really, really respect and care about people. That doesn't mean there are not going to be times where maybe we have to call someone in and cut them and let them know they might not be the best fit for the Rams, but it doesn't mean they can't be a fit somewhere else, things like that. It's a combination of all those things. I can say it is one of those relationships that over the last 10 years doing hard things together has really evolved into one of the more special relationships that I know I’ll ever have on this planet.”

Snead was then asked to state how he's witnessed McVay change as a person over their last ten years together.

“Let's take football aside," stated Snead. "It's interesting, again, being on active duty and not really sitting down and reflecting what all he's accomplished. I know seeing when we won our 10th playoff game before age 40 and some of that stuff came out, you're like, ‘Wow, that's definitely unique.’ Or I’d say that’s definitely rare territory. He earned an opportunity that we gave him and he made the most. If you talk about changes, when we first hired Sean… I mean his brother wasn't married."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"His brother got married. His brother and his brother's wife had a baby. Sean became an uncle. Then Sean became a husband and now he's a father. His parents, Tim and Cindy, are grandparents. A lot has occurred in those nine years. I think if that would have occurred in any of our lives, and a lot of us on this call, it has. You know all the changes and the evolution that occurs for a human between age 30 and 40 doing all that he's done and packing it all into that decade per se.”

With new priorities and a renewed vigor to chase championships, Les Snead, Sean McVay , and Matthew Stafford are set to enter their sixth season together.

