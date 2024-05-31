Rams News: Chris Shula Reacts to First Day of OTAs for LA
Newly-elevated Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator recently reflected on the first day of his club's Organized Team Activities (OTAs), per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com.
"I definitely felt (the play energy on the defensive side) today," Shula remarked. "We talk about having great energy and it seemed like the front really brought that today."
Shula got his start as an assistant linebackers coach for Ball State University in 2010, before stints with Indiana as a graduate assistant and John Carroll University as the club's defensive coordinator. He made the NFL leap in 2015, joining the San Diego Chargers in 2015 for a two-season stint as the franchise's defensive quality control coach.
He then linked up with the Rams in 2017, first as the team's assistant linebackers coach. He next moved on to a two-year tenure as the team's outside linebackers coach, and became the club's linebackers coach in 2021. In 2022, he was promoted to being L.A.'s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Last season, he was the team's pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach. Now, the 38-year-old is kicking off 2024 as the team's defensive coordinator.
Shula, of course, is NFL royalty, as the son of Dave Shula, the grandson of Don Shula, and the nephew of Mike Shula. He suited up as a linebacker for the Miami University Redhawks in college from 2004-08. His future Rams boss Sean McVay was a wide receiver in that stretch.
