Ex-Rams Star Sounds Off on Career Direction
The Los Angeles Rams knew after the end of last season that they were going to have to make a difficult decision with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp was drafted by the Rams and spent his whole career with the Rams until this offseason.
First, the Rams put the Super Bowl LVI MVP on the trade block, working with him to find a new team that would be competing for a Super Bowl as well.
But they could not find a trade partner before the new league year began, so the Rams released him, and Kupp became a free agent.
It was no secret that Kupp had plenty of suitors and teams were all in with the veteran, but it was the Rams NFC West rival that made the final move and went for Kupp.
The Seattle Seahawks signed Kupp to a three-year deal and Kupp will now be on the opposite side of his former team at least twice a year.
Kupp spoke on NFL Network where he stated that he still has a lot of football left in him and wants to show what he can still do.
"That is how I view myself and I said it before, and I will stay it again, if the things I see in my head, the things I have envisioned when I play football, I see myself doing things," said Kupp. "If I was not seeing that on tape, if I was not able to make that stuff come to life, I would not be playing football anymore. And I still see that."
"I still see myself playing this game at a very high level. I see myself as an ascending player. Any narrative that is any different is just someone that has not watched a whole lot of film."
"It is tough you want to see tape. I get to see all the reps I take, I get to see all the offseason reps, and I feel so good about football that I can still play. I am thankful for the Seattle Seahawks and the work they did behind the scenes to feel good about the football I can put on and their belief in me. I am really excited about being able to bring that to life in the next two years here."
