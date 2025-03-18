Analyst Says Rams Are Clear Free Agency Winners
The Los Angeles Rams arguably have had the best offseason out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Rams have made all their moves with a clear message for the rest of the league. They are coming next season and want to win another Super Bowl.
The Rams front office led by Les Snead and the coaching staff led by head coach Sean McVay put their plan into place and they executed it the way they wanted to. They came away with the players they wanted and gave the team the best opportunity to win next season.
The Rams played like a Super Bowl contender to end last season but their run to another Super Bowl came to an early end in the playoffs. But now they have regrouped and put together the best free agency class in the league.
The Rams can look to add more pieces, and we will not be surprised if they do because if there is one thing we should know about this Rams regime in place, they like looking at everything and if they can improve it, they will.
ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes named the Rams free agency class so far as winners.
"We have the Los Angeles Rams, who I felt with their moves really pulled away from the NFC West, which of course they won last year," said Kimes. "It is very much an offseason for them focused on winning this year. Bringing back Matthew Stafford after those trade rumors, giving him some more money this year. They re-signed their left tackle, Alaric Jackson. And then they took a little bit of a risk I suppose in signing Davante Adams. It is not bad for Adams who still has a lot to contribute, I believe what we saw in both Vegas and with the Jets last year, he can still play."
"He is not Davante Adams a few years ago but he is still quite good and more importantly, he feels a need on this Rams offense, complimentary with Puka Nacua. He is more of your traditional X receiver. They have had guys in the past fill the roll ... Adams is certainly an upgrade and a lovely pairing by the way with Matthew Stafford who loves to throw deep outside the numbers."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE