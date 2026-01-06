Rams Take Special Teams Issues Into Postseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams have made many strides with their Special Teams operation this season, finding a reliable long snapper and a quick-to-kick kicker in Jake McQuaide and Harrison Mevis.

The Rams also made changes to their staff over the last 12 months. They lost Scott Frost as he went back to college before the season, the Rams fired Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn in the middle of the season and since Ben Kotwica took over, the kicking and punting operations have remained solid, while Jared Verse blocked a field goal attempt, taking it to the house against Atlanta.

Despite all those strides and the hiring of Matthew Harper as an assistant, the Rams got caught on Sunday, when the Arizona Cardinals ran a fake punt that swung momentum, leading to the Cardinals scoring 14 unanswered points. Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the situation.

McVay Addresses What Happened on Sunday

McVay was asked about the play and the overall outlook of the Special Teams unit.

“I've been pleased," stated McVay. "They caught us in a good spot, that was a good job by them. It was a situation where they ended up getting a bunch back on a third-and-long, they cut the field. Then it was a good call by them in that scenario. You're trying to set up a return, guys’ backs are to you and in a hold up mode and they ended up doing a nice job of hitting the guy right down the pipe."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) talk following a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"That's something that [Cardinals Assistant Head Coach/ Special Teams Coordinator Jeff] Rodgers has done in his past. That was a one play deal and you say, ‘Tip of the cap to them.’ They did a nice job executing but outside of that, I think we've covered really well in kickoff coverage. We haven't had to punt, but when we have, I thought [Punter] Ethan [Evans] hit the ball really well on both of the punts. I thought our coverage integrity was good. Then [Kicker Harrison] Mevis has continued to be steady. The blocked field goal the previous week, I think they've been really good."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"That play stands out, but what I love was that after they make that play then they hit the big play to [Cardinals Wide Receiver Michael] Wilson and we go down four. I kept saying down three, it shows you how freaking out of it I was yesterday, but we go down four points. You guys never corrected me either. What the hell [laughter]. Don't let the truth get in the way of a good story, right? When we go down four, what I was proud of was the collective effort from all three phases. I've been pleased. I wasn't pleased with that particular play and that was a big turning point, but I think you want to be careful to just say it's an all or nothing thing. I think the body of work over two weeks has been a real positive.”

My Take

I share McVay's optimism. The Rams needed Kotwica and Harper to experience a massive letdown in their operation to properly reveal their cracks. I expect this to force the Rams to tighten up their Special Teams operation, and for a team that has used fake punts to pull wins from the fire in the past, it should be a cold day below before that happens again.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.