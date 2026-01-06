Rams Send Burgeoning Rookie to Injured Reserve

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have made a plethora of roster moves to ensure they have the roster they envision when they play the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card round.

Roster Moves

After picking up an injury on Sunday, the Rams have sent rookie linebacker Shaun Dolac to injured reserve. Dolac, primarily a special teamer, went from being an undervalued, undersized linebacker prospect who was signed by the Rams after the draft to being a consistent special teamer all season.

While Dolac has had several rookie mistakes, his aggressiveness and determination will be missed in the postseason.

With Dolac's opened spot, the Rams have officially activated Quentin Lake off injured reserve. Lake, who was always set to return this week, had his 21-day window open last week, with Lake stating he was using it to get reacquainted with the defense.

The Rams also terminated Nate Valcarcel from their practice squad and signed linebacker Ben Niemann in his place. With Dolac out injured, the Rams are likely to use a linebacker from their practice squad to fill his role.

The Rams also brought back Larrell Murchison to the practice squad after waiving him before the Cardinals game. Those moves were due to roster flexibility. Alex Johnson was terminated from the practice squad with that transaction.

Lake Officially Returns

With Quentin Lake coming back, the Rams will be able to see a defensive captain reignite a unit that was once considered one of the best in the NFL. Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed the impact of Lake's return.

“He impacts everything," stated McVay. "I think it's because of the versatility that he can play relative to different positions and allow us to get into different defensive structures. His ability to be able to cover, play the run, have perimeter control with some of the ‘RPOs’ [run-pass options] and things that people are doing in the quick element screen game."

"He's outstanding and his production was big time. I also think, no different than what you saw from Higbee yesterday, just that energy and that swag and that presence, that gives life to others around him too. Those things do matter. How do you affect and influence positive change for the unit? Those are the types of stats that I do lean into that I think matter and I think it's a great reflection of his impact on the collective, not exclusively just what he's doing.”

