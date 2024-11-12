Dolphins HC Sounds Off On Rams Post-Win
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) had an inconsistent performance on Monday Night Football, falling to the Miami Dolphins (3-7) for their fifth loss of the year. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave his thoughts on how his team played and the key win that they earned over a good team.
"It was an earned win," McDaniel said. "Very proud of the team because there was a lot of noise that could distract you from what we all had known. We knew we lost a couple games that we could have had and you can use that in one of two ways, it can make you worse or it can make you better. So, I was very happy with the way the guys have persevered, stayed together, came across the country and found a way to get a win."
The Dolphins' defense was all over the field for all 60 minutes. Four sacks on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford along with two turnovers were the biggest reasons for the Rams' failure to score enough points.
The Rams were also held to five field goal for all of their 15 points. They were 0-3 in the red zone and could not find any way to punch it in for six. When a team scores only field goals and the other team finds even just one touchdown, it is very difficult to win.
McDaniel gave credit to his defense for the performance they had against an offense that had been rolling on a three-game win streak and averaging over 25 points in that time.
"I think our defense really galvanized the whole team and I think it's very difficult to keep that offense out of the end zone," McDaniel said. "I think it might've been like the second time Matt Stafford with the Rams had not had a touchdown, or they hadn't scored a touchdown offensively. It's difficult to do. I think that the jump off point was third downs. I thought that the coaching staff led by 'Weave' (DC Anthony Weaver) did a great job with having a way to attack the guys. And I thought collectively it was the best execution of what we were trying to get done. It was a very important game for our team. Just to be on the heels of three losses, two in the game's final moments. I think that's something that we can build upon moving forward."
A much improved offensive performance will be required for the Rams to defeat the New England Patriots (3-7) next week on the road. They will need to find some sort of red zone recipe to find at least one touchdown next week to spark the offense once again.
