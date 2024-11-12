3 Takeaways from Rams' MNF Loss
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) struggled to create any offensive production, falling to the Miami Dolphins (3-6), 23-15, at Sofi Stadium on Monday Night Football. Here are three takeaways from the Rams' most important loss of the season so far.
Third Down/Red Zone Conversions
The Rams could not find any type of offensive rhythm throughout the entire contest. They were 3-12 on third down conversions and struggled to sustain drives deep into enemy territory. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had 14 incompletions on 46 total passes and had a tough time finding open guys.
On top of the third down struggles was the lack of execution in the red zone. In three total trips inside the Dolphins' 20-yard line, the Rams finished without a touchdown score in all three opportunities. Settling for five field goals was the only form of scoring the Rams were able to muster all night.
Offensive Line Struggled
It was a long night for the Rams' front four on offense, allowing four sacks on Stafford. The Rams came into the week without allowing a sack in their previous two games with multiple backups on the field. They were dominated by the Dolphins defense in the return of multiple key starters.
Earlier this week, starting offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson were lifted from injured reserve and played their first games since the first two weeks of the season. The adjustment period to game speed was noticeable as there were multiple times that they were beat on the rush.
When he wasn't sacked, Stafford still struggled to have much time in the pocket to throw accurately. There were several spiked passes and throw aways on key plays due to the fact that the future Hall of Fame quarterback was unable to find time to throw. It led to several incompletion and an interception.
Impressive Rookie Kicker
The only real positive piece from this game is that rookie kicker Joshua Karty can really kick the lights out. He was 5-6 on field goals, nailing a 55-yard kick which marked a career-long for the first year kicker out of Stanford University.
The only miss on the night from Karty came on a 57-yard kick but the game would have had the same result either way considering the Rams never scored a touchdown while the Dolphins scored two.
The Rams will take 24 hours to break down the film and they will wipe the slate clean and move on to their road matchup with the New England Patriots (3-7) next week. Much will needed to be improved as the Rams are in a bounce back spot, seeking to get back to .500.
