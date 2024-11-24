Eagles Play Gamesmanship With Move Ahead of Rams Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The matchup is one of the most anticipated games of the NFL season and in Week 12.
On Friday, the Eagles made an interesting move signing former Rams defensive pass rusher Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad. The Rams selected Mathis in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Eagles are showing some gamesmanship with the move. These types of moves by teams are common. Anything to get an upper hand on how the Rams like to do things on offense, defense, or special teams is key for the Eagles. Also, NFL teams never look over anything that gains them an advantage in a matchup.
Mathis was active for the Rams in eight games in 2023. Mathis did not make the Rams roster this season and was released in August. Mathis was signed by the New England Patriots and was active in five games before being released by the Patriots earlier in the week.
Mathis did not play against the Rams in Week 11 in New England. The Eagles will have to elevate Mathis to the active roster to have him play against the Rams on Sunday.
Mathis is a product of the University of Nebraska as well as Texas Christian University. Mathis had earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and 2021 at TCU.
The Eagles move comes after defensive end Bryce Huff had wrist surgery and was placed on the injured reserve. The Eagles will also be without star wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Sunday. Smith was ruled out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. This is a major blow for the Eagles offense and one less offensive weapon the Rams defense has the worry about come Sunday.
It is unknown if Mathis will play against his former team. But with the Eagles injuries, Mathis has a chance to stay on the Eagles roster for the remainder of the season as the Eagles make a playoff push.
Mathis gives the Eagles with depth on the defensive line and can help them with his play on special teams.
