Rams Make Moves, Waiving Veteran Defender Before Season Finale

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With a little over 24 hours left to go before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's regular-season finale, the Rams have made a plethora of roster moves and here is what you need to know.

Murchinson is Out

The Rams have shockingly released veteran defensive end Larrell Murchison. Murchison, who has been a member of the Rams since 2022, has served as a stout run defender, playing in all 16 games this season. It's unclear why the Rams made this move but it appears to be related to roster space. It's also unclear if Murchison will be re-signed once he's able to.

Higbee is Back

The Rams have officially activated Tyler Higbee off injured reserve. Higbee, who has been hurt since the middle of November, had a solid week of practice and will play on Sunday.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the state of his roster and how the team is getting healthy at the right time. During his commentary, McVay mentioned Higbee's readiness for Sunday and what that means for the playoffs.

“I feel good," stated McVay. "I think we're getting healthy at the right time. We've had some injuries and we've had some guys that have been out of the lineup. There is a reason why those guys that have been missed are our starters because they give us the best chance to play at the optimum levels. I do feel good. You ask about Kevin [Dotson]."

"I'm interested to see how he's feeling, but I do feel good. I thought [Tight End Tyler ]Higbee looked really good. I think we'll be able to start him and I expect him to be able to play this week, depending on if today goes well. As far as ‘Q’ [ Quentin Lake ], I thought he looked good. He was able to get out there and move around a little bit. He would be a guy that our expectations and our plans are for him to be able to play in the Wild Card Round.”

Ferguson Added to Injury Report

Terrance Ferguson has been added to the Rams' injury report, being listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue. It's unclear what happened, as Ferguson was a full participant in practice all week and has seemingly avoided the injury bug all season.

Practice Squad Activations

The Rams activated DB Tanner Ingle and DE Jack Heflin from the practice squad.

