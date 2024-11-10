Everything Rams Coach Said Before Monday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will require another strong performance for the offense on Monday night when they battle the Miami Dolphins (2-6). Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on multiple topics in his media availability earlier this week.
The Rams have been a completely different team in the last three games compared to their first five. After starting the season 1-4, they were able to rip off three-straight wins to climb back to .500.
"It's still a work in progress," LaFleur said. "We're just trying to build consistency because there have been times when it's been feally good and there have been times when we just need improvement across the board, coaches, players, everybody. Every position group has had their hand in it but when it's going, it's going. We know we have the right guys that are made of the right stuff. It's just continuing to build this continuity that it looks like we're getting close to and that will be key and critical for this last stretch."
After last week's debacle with second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua being ejected in the second quarter, he will be back this week in hopes of having another one of his traditional weeks of several catches for triple-digit yardage.
"That's the plan. I love Puka and obviously, he has a target on his back," LaFleur said. "That's the truth in terms of when you put on the tape that you do in terms of your physicality and the caliber of player that he is. That's a sign of respect that people are going to go after him, chirp at him, and all that. It's a good lesson for him and he won't make that mistake again. He's smart. He didn't even need a conversation outside of... "You good?' And he's good. It won't happen again. It's a sign of respect from players around this league. When people are chirping at people, it's usually because they respect the heck out of him. He'll be good."
A big piece for the offense is going to be the return of two of their starting offensive lineman. Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson were lifted from the injured reserve list earlier this week and were participants in practice, hoping to see the field in Week 10.
"Again, as I always say, it seems like it's a weekly deal. We get new guys back and we're happy for them to be back on the field. We'll see what happens on Monday and moving forward from that. Just happy that they're able to just put on a helmet and go."
