Former McVay Assistant Reverses Course, Lands With Jaguars
It was in 2022 when Liam Coen, then offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, first got an opportunity to coach Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, having been discarded by the Panthers and Browns, found a new football life in Los Angeles, leading the Rams downfield in a wild game-winning drive against the Raiders.
The game and Mayfield's performance in 2022 led to his signing by the Buccaneers in 2023 and his subsequent 100 million-dollar extension in 2024. Coen, after spending 2023 as the OC of the Kentucky Wildcats, retuned to the NFL as the OC of the Buccaneers, reuniting with Mayfield.
Together, Coen and Mayfield put up career numbers in almost every passing and rushing stat available despite Tampa Bay possessing an injury-riddled, aging roster. Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 71.4 percent, and only 16 interceptions. Mayfield also ran for 378 yards and three touchdowns as the Buccaneers won their fourth straight division title.
Due to Mayfield's success under Coen, the Jacksonville Jaguars were extremely interested in his services as head coach. It is believed that owner Shad Khan has a vision for Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr and Coen could bring it to fruition.
However, there seems to have been an issue between Coen and the Jaguars front office as after Coen declined a second interview after the Buccaneers offered him more money to return as offensive coordinator, the Jaguars fired GM Trent Baalke. While publically, the Jaguars have stated it was a mutual parting of ways, many believe Khan was fed up with the lack of coaches willing to work with Baalke.
Since the firing, Coen, who had not yet signed a new agreement with Tampa, returned to Jacksonville and has interviewed with the team.
Sports Illustrated Jaguars insider John Shipley spoke to me saying that Coen was the favorite for the job and should become the next head coach.
If that were to happen and all signs point to it, that would be another former McVay assistant who is now a head coach in the NFL. Former assistants to work for McVay before becoming NFL head coaches include Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Zac Taylor, Raheem Morris, and Brandon Staley.
