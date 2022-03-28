Former Rams QB Jared Goff to Appear on Hard Knocks Yet Again

It was announced Monday morning that the Detroit Lions would be featured on the 2022 edition of Hard Knocks.

It seems if you have Jared Goff on your roster, the chances of your team being the team on Hard Knocks increase. The 2022 Hard Knocks: Training Camp participant was announced on Monday morning and it will be the Detroit Lions, home of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

It will be Goff's third time being part of the show. Goff was first on Hard Knocks when the show covered his rookie training camp in 2016, which was also the first year back in Los Angeles for the Rams. He would then be a part of the show again for the 2020 season, as both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams volunteered to do show the show.

There will be no shortage of storylines for the show this season as the Detroit Lions offer one of the most intriguing situations in the NFL. At the forefront will be Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his efforts to continue rebuilding the Lions into playoff contenders.

However, for Rams fans, the more interesting storyline will be the second year of Goff in Detroit. While the Lions had a lackluster 2021 season, finishing with a 3-10-1 record, it was clear that they wouldn't contend in 2021 but would instead be looking to the future under Campbell.

Goff himself had a respectable 2021 season, passing for 3,245 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, the future at quarterback in Detroit will most likely not be Goff.

The Lions could draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as rumors and smokescreens will continue to swirl until the pick is announced by Goodell on stage.

Goff will likely see himself continue to serve as the bridge quarterback until the Lions believe they have their franchise quarterback, whether that comes in 2022 or in the coming seasons.

While the future of Goff in Detroit is yet to be decided, he will continue to serve as a veteran presence in the locker room as the rebuild continues, as well as being a key part of multiple possible Hard Knocks storylines this season.

