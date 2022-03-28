Skip to main content

Former Rams QB Jared Goff to Appear on Hard Knocks Yet Again

It was announced Monday morning that the Detroit Lions would be featured on the 2022 edition of Hard Knocks.

It seems if you have Jared Goff on your roster, the chances of your team being the team on Hard Knocks increase. The 2022 Hard Knocks: Training Camp participant was announced on Monday morning and it will be the Detroit Lions, home of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff LA Rams

Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff should benefit from an improved running game in 2020.

Jared Goff

It will be Goff's third time being part of the show. Goff was first on Hard Knocks when the show covered his rookie training camp in 2016, which was also the first year back in Los Angeles for the Rams. He would then be a part of the show again for the 2020 season, as both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams volunteered to do show the show. 

There will be no shortage of storylines for the show this season as the Detroit Lions offer one of the most intriguing situations in the NFL. At the forefront will be Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his efforts to continue rebuilding the Lions into playoff contenders. 

However, for Rams fans, the more interesting storyline will be the second year of Goff in Detroit. While the Lions had a lackluster 2021 season, finishing with a 3-10-1 record, it was clear that they wouldn't contend in 2021 but would instead be looking to the future under Campbell. 

USATSI_17479765

Dan Campbell

USATSI_17479787

Jared Goff talks to Dan Campbell on the sideline. 

USATSI_17478525

Jared Goff 

Goff himself had a respectable 2021 season, passing for 3,245 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, the future at quarterback in Detroit will most likely not be Goff.

The Lions could draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as rumors and smokescreens will continue to swirl until the pick is announced by Goodell on stage. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17479791
Play

NFL Names Detroit Host City For 2024 Draft

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Photo via @RobRobGraphics
Play

Bobby Wagner & Rams? A ‘Luxury’ Signing, Says Peter King

The Rams can make the cap room to do something big. Bobby Wagner would be big.

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
9 hours ago
USATSI_17681282
Play

One-Hit Wonder? Rams Not Favored in New Super Bowl Odds

Early Super Bowl betting odds don't favor the Rams as repeat champions

By Zach DimmittMar 27, 2022
Mar 27, 2022

Goff will likely see himself continue to serve as the bridge quarterback until the Lions believe they have their franchise quarterback, whether that comes in 2022 or in the coming seasons. 

While the future of Goff in Detroit is yet to be decided, he will continue to serve as a veteran presence in the locker room as the rebuild continues, as well as being a key part of multiple possible Hard Knocks storylines this season. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17479791
News

NFL Names Detroit Host City For 2024 Draft

By Ram Digest Staff5 hours ago
Photo via @RobRobGraphics
News

Bobby Wagner & Rams? A ‘Luxury’ Signing, Says Peter King

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
USATSI_17681282
News

One-Hit Wonder? Rams Not Favored in New Super Bowl Odds

By Zach DimmittMar 27, 2022
b allen
News

Brian Allen Gets Wish, Center Signs with Los Angeles Rams

By Mike FisherMar 27, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams GM Les Snead Outlines Plan to Replace Von Miller

By Timm HammMar 26, 2022
Photo via @RobRobGraphics
News

Bobby Wagner Leaves Rams, Visits Ravens: NFL Free Agency

By Mike FisherMar 26, 2022
usa_today_16930117.0
News

Tom Brady Trade to Dolphins Could Make Rams Road to Repeat Easier

By Mike FisherMar 25, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth Praises Matthew Stafford Leadership Ability

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 25, 2022